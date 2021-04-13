State Health Officer Discusses Vaccine Pause

WAAY-31's Olivia Schueller updates us about the pause of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccines in light of blood clots being caused by the vaccine.,

Alabama's health officer is trying to ease people's concerns after a pause in administering the johnson and johnson vaccine.

Right now, no one can get that vaccine as the f-d-a investigates unusual blood clots.

Waay 31's olivia schueller is live with updates from doctor scott harris about today's about the vaccine setback.

Olivia?

Dr. harris says the risk of vaccine recipient developing a blood clot is one out of one point two million..

He says that's pretty rare.

So far in alabama, about 70 thousand doses of the johnson and johnson vaccine have been administered.

None of those people reported any adverse affects.

Dr. harris says people who got the johnson and johnson vaccine need to monitor themselves.

He says you're more than likely ok if three weeks after vaccination goes by without any symptoms. this type of blood clot with low platelet counts is what raised concerns, the incidence of this type of disease with this type of blood clot is somewhere on the order of a few people per million population.

The johnson and johnson vaccine is being paused temporarily at all vaccine sites until vaccine specalists analyze data to determine if there's an association linked between blood clots and the johnson and johnson vaccine.

Reporting live in huntsville olivia schueller waay 31 news.