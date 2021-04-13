5pm Urban County Council Reacts to Mayor's Budget 04.13.2021

COUNCILMEMBER AMANDA BLEDSLOE, CHAIR OF THE BUDGET, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE AGREES WITH THE MAYOR, SAYING THE PROPOSED BUDGET IS JUST WHAT LEXINGTON NEEDS.

Bledloe says the budget tackles all major priorities that had to be put on the back burner...and even addresses new ones.

But...she says she would like to see more money going toward economic development.

"one of the things that i was a little surprised about that was made part of last year was the economic development resources.

I thought that would have been a little bit stronger from a financial standpoint, so i think you'll still be looking to see if council talks a little bit about that moving foward."

Bledsloe adds the budget does not include the federal america rescue resource money coming in later this year.

The council will review the budget in committee meetings in coming weeks.

It is expected to approve the budget in june.

It takes effect july 1.

