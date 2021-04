How Treasure Coast police are trained to use Tasers

A white police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, as did the city's police chief, moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ARE TRAINED TOUSE TASERS VERSUS GUNS.

NEW ATSIX, W-P-T-V NEWS CHANNELFIVES SABIRAH RAYFORD GOT ADEMONSTRATION FROM A SOUTHFLORIDA POLICE SERGEANT.SABIRAH RAYFORD: HERE INSTUART WE GOT AN UP CLOSE LOOKAT THEIR PROCEDURES.

THEY SAYTHEIR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY ISSAFETY.

BRIANBOSSIO, STUART POLICE)“STUARTPOLICE DEPARTMENT LIKE EVERYLAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER IN THECOUNTRY WE CARRY A FIREARM.STUART POLICE CARRIES A GLOCK21 WHICH IS 45 CALIBER SEMI-AUTOMATIC PISTOL.

WE ALSO HAVEPEPPER SPRAY.

WE ALSO CARRY ATASER AND EXPANDABLE BATONS”(SABIRAH RAYFORD:)“SHOW MEWHAT THE TASER LOOKS LIKE ANDDESCRIBE HOW IT FEELS” (SGBRIAN BOSSIO, STUART POLICE)“THIS IS THE LATEST MODEL OFTASER, AS YOU CAN SEE THEHANDGRIP IS MUCH SMALLER THANIT WOULD BE ON A FIREARM.

ITVERY, VERY LIGHT COMPARED TO AFIREARM.

SO, OUR FIREARMS ARELOCATED ON OUR DUTY BELT ONOUR STRONG SIDE AND OUR TASERSARE ALWAYS REQUIRED BY POLICYTO BE LOCATED ON OUR WEAKSIDE” (SGT.

BRIAN BOSSIO,STUART POLICE)“AS YOU CAN SEETHE LASERS COME OUT OF THETASER AND THAT IS WHERE THEPRONGS WILL HIT” (SABIRAHRAYFORD:)“AND IN WHATSITUATIONS IS IT COMMON TOUSER A TASER” (SGT.

BRIANBOSSIO, STUART POLICE)“WELLBASED ON OUR POLICY THESUBJECT NEEDS TO BE ACTIVELYRESISTING A LAWFUL ARREST”(SABIRAH RAYFORD:)“ANDFINALLY, WHAT'S YOUR MESSAGETO THE PEOPLE OF STUART”(SGT.

BRIAN BOSSIO, STUARTPOLICE)“WELL, THE STUARTPOLICE DEPARTMENT HAS UTILIZEDTASERS FOR OVER A DECADE.

THEYARE GREAT TOOLS, BUT THEY AREALSO SOMETHING THAT OFFICERSNEED TO BE VERY WELL TRAINEDON AND VERY EDUCATED ON ANDUNDERSTAND THESE TOOLS THAT WEHAVE ARE OUR LAST CHOICE.

WEWANT TO OBVIOUSLY DO OUR JOBSBUT DO IT IN THE SAFEST MANNERNOT ONLY FOR THE OFFICERS, BUTOBVIOUSLY FOR THE CITIZENS ANDTHE PUBLIC” REPORTING INSTUART, IBACK TO YOU.THE EXTENDED TAX DAY IS JU