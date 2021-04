Uptick of migrants rushing homes after Maharashtra announces new COVID restrictions

Soon after Maharashtra government announced strict restrictions including Section 144 to contain COVID-19 spread from April 14, migrant workers started to return to their hometowns.

Sharing their plight, one of the migrants said, "We are heading to our villages since this lockdown was announced.

We have faced a lot, if we get stuck this time as well, what will we do?

Government does not care about the poor." A huge queue of migrants was seen at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai.