Some Chicago COVID-19 Vaccination Events Canceled Due To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause

Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration has been paused due to concerns about blood clots.
CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports on what that could mean for those looking for a COVID-19 vaccination.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration has been paused due to concerns about blood clots.
CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports on what that could mean for those looking for a COVID-19 vaccination.
The Indiana State Department of Health and the Tippecanoe County health Department are following the FDA and CDC's recommendations,..
WRTV speaks with Franciscan Health Vice President Dr. Christopher Dohering about what's so concerning about the Johnson & Johnson..