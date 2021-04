Love in Whitbrooke Movie (2021)

Love in Whitbrooke Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A project manager is offered the opportunity of a lifetime in London.

But when she returns to her hometown and meets the perfect guy, her passion and talent for painting is rekindled, giving her a new outlook on life and love.

Director: John Bradshaw Writer: Michael Barmish Stars: Brittany Bristow, Corey Sevier, Julia Tomasone