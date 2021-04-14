Brewmance Documentary Movie (2021)

Brewmance Documentary Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The American Craft Beer movement began with a group of restless homebrewers searching for something genuine and flavorful.

Today it’s evolved into a redefinition of beer and an international cultural phenomenon.

That uniquely American spirit of rebellion and innovation survives in two groups of homebrewers from Long Beach, California who are looking to open their own breweries and bring their beers to the world.

These include a Christian father-son team who grew close over making beer and a retired rock star looking for the “quiet" existence of a brewery owner.

With the insight and commentary of legendary brewers Ken Grossman (Sierra Nevada), Fritz Maytag (Anchor Brewing), Charlie Papazian, Vinnie Cilurzo (Russian River), Sam Calagione (Dogfish Head), Jim Koch (Boston Brewing) and others, BREWMANCE reveals the soul of craft beer in the heart of America.