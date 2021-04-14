The Resident S04E10 Into the Unknown

The Resident 4x10 "Into the Unknown" Season 4 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - Just when Mina and The Raptor can see their future together, an unexpected complication throws a wrench in their plans.

Meanwhile, Cain faces a harsh reality when Kit gives him the opportunity to prove he is ready to return to the OR.

Then, Devon presents Rose (guest star Cara Ricketts) with a groundbreaking clinical trial that could help her battle with Sickle Cell Anemia in the all-new “Into the Unknown” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 20th on FOX.