Northern California health agencies weigh in on paused J&J vaccine rollout

"I know my mom got the same shot and she seems to be doing just fine," said Coleman Benton, a Chico resident.

While we're racing forward to get people protected... a new delay today on the path to herd immunity.

Thats right -- the c-d-c and f-d- a -- calling for a timeout in the use of johnson and johnson's covid-19 vaccine -- after six reported us cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot .

The cases -- all in women between the ages of 18 and 48, six to 13 days after vaccination.

One has died, another in critical condition.

"right now, i would like to stress these events seem to be extremely rare.

But covid-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government."

# it's out of nearly seven million doses of the one- shot vaccine administered in the u-s so far.

A c-d-c advisory committee will discuss next steps tomorrow.

So what does this mean for scheduled johnson and johnson clinics in our area?

New at 5 -- action news now reporter jafet serrato shows us how local counties are adjusting distribution plans.

Colman benton is just finding out that health leaders suggested the j&j shot be put on hold over blood clot concerns.

(colman benton:) "going to definitely look it up to see what it's all about."

Benton was scheduled to get his j&j shot this thursday at the silver dollar fairgrounds.

But now its looking unlikely.

Benton says the motivation to get inoculated was due in part to his parents.

(colman benton:) "just to be able to hang out with my family again.

I know a lot of them would prefer to me to be vaccinated."

(kerri schuette) "we are going to pause using johnson and johnson as recommended."

Action news now reached out to every public health agency in our viewing area.

Shasta county says one of its j&j clinics at originally set this weekend in lakehead is now up in the air.

(kerri schuette:) "we are not certain whether we're going to postpone that clinic or have a clinic that offers other vaccines were still working on those details."

(standup:) the cdc says 6 people got that blood clot after receiving the shot.

That's 6 out of nearly 7 million that received that shot that's translates to point zero zero zero zero 8-6 percent."

(kerri schuette:) "this is a very small percentage of people.

And this is exactly why the system is designed this way.

When the scientists start to see an area of concern, that we stop and reassess the safety of the vaccine."

(joseph esparza:) "if a big agency that has a lot of respect for it.

Then i definitely say it's better safe than sorry."

Butte and glenn county public health both say they will pause j&j doses as well.

Tehama county -- halting these doses until further notice.

And butte county public health says all previously scheduled clinics for the johnson and johnson shot will be switched to moderna.

Thats right, and experts say if you received the j&j vaccine within the last three weeks -- and you develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of