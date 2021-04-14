Lee County residents react to Johnson & Johnson pause

A resident said he will still encourage people to get the vaccines that are currently available.

County man who helped encourage many people to get the coronavirus vaccine said he won't stop advocating for vaccinations despite the hold ... brianna bynum is live from downtown tupelo, she shares why this one advocate remains adamant about people getting their shot ... robert hall lost a best friend to the coronavirus.

Despite the johnson and johnson pause, he said he still encourages people to fill their vaccination cards and get the other vaccines that are available ."

"a little bit over a month ago.

I had a slight headache maybe a few hours later but after that i felt fine."

Robert hall is the founder of project elect, an organization that works to inform the community about various topics, including vaccination.

Members of project elect have helped many people get vaccinated, some with the johnson and johnson shot.

"the cdc findings on pausing the johnson and johnson vaccine is concerning and should be concerning."

However, hall said he believes it's still a good idea to get vaccinated using moderna or pfizer vaccines while the johnson and johnson shot is on hold.

I caught up with people who also shared their opinions on the johnson and johnson pause.

One woman took the pfizer vaccine and shared if she was concerned that side effects would emerge.

"no, i figure if they would have, they would've done came."

Another shared if he thought the pause would cause hesitancy among all coronavirus vaccines.

"well thats always, it'll always be some with doubts.

I would say- perhaps a small amount but not majority."

Hall said he will continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and trust the c-d-c's guidance.

"we take a lot of medications everyday that's prescribed by the medical professions and others and all of it we have side effects.

If you read it, there's a lot of things that could cause serious illness or death."

Dr fauci encouraged people who've recently received the vaccine to look out for symptoms that include shortness of breath and chest discomfort.

