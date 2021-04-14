Panther struck by car

IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA.

JUST HEADTO FOX 4 NOW DOT COM SLASHREBOUND.AN ENDANGERED FLORIDA PANTHERHAS DIED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY AVEHICLE.FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE SAYSWILDLIFE OFFICIALS SAY THEREMAINS OF THE 1-YEAR-OLD FEMALEPANTHER WERE FOUND SATURDAY INCOLLIER COUNTY ON A RURAL ROADTO THE SOUTH OF IMMOKALEE.

IT