Panther struck by car

The remains of a one-year-old female panther were found in Immokalee Saturday.
Experts say the panther was hit by a car.
The remains of a one-year-old female panther were found in Immokalee Saturday.
Experts say the panther was hit by a car.
IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA.
JUST HEADTO FOX 4 NOW DOT COM SLASHREBOUND.AN ENDANGERED FLORIDA PANTHERHAS DIED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY AVEHICLE.FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE SAYSWILDLIFE OFFICIALS SAY THEREMAINS OF THE 1-YEAR-OLD FEMALEPANTHER WERE FOUND SATURDAY INCOLLIER COUNTY ON A RURAL ROADTO THE SOUTH OF IMMOKALEE.
IT
FWC says a female Florida panthers remains were collected in Fort Myers. It was most likely hit by a car. FWC says its important to..