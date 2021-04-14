Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Panther struck by car

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 00:20s 0 shares 1 views
Panther struck by car
Panther struck by car

The remains of a one-year-old female panther were found in Immokalee Saturday.

Experts say the panther was hit by a car.

IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA.

JUST HEADTO FOX 4 NOW DOT COM SLASHREBOUND.AN ENDANGERED FLORIDA PANTHERHAS DIED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY AVEHICLE.FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE SAYSWILDLIFE OFFICIALS SAY THEREMAINS OF THE 1-YEAR-OLD FEMALEPANTHER WERE FOUND SATURDAY INCOLLIER COUNTY ON A RURAL ROADTO THE SOUTH OF IMMOKALEE.

IT

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Remains of Florida panther collected

Remains of Florida panther collected

FOX 4 Now Florida

FWC says a female Florida panthers remains were collected in Fort Myers. It was most likely hit by a car. FWC says its important to..

Top 10 Things Judas and the Black Messiah Got Factually Right and Wrong

Top 10 Things Judas and the Black Messiah Got Factually Right and Wrong

WatchMojo

Wall Street ends little changed, S&P adds just 6 points to record high close

Proactive Investors

Wall Street fades to flat by midday

Proactive Investors

You might like