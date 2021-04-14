More than 23,400 new Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Across northeast Indiana, 144 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

More than 73,500 people in Allen County are now fully vaccinated.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

47 thousand nine hundred 97 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

The newly reported vaccinations do have the single dose johnson and johnson vaccines included.

23 thousand four hundred 47 are now fully