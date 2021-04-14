CDC, FDA CALL FOR PAUSE ON J&J VACCINATIONS

Miller.

We kick off our live coverage tonight with 44 news reporter valerie lyons-- she's live tonight with a look at the impact here in the tristate--- and valerie what's the main reason for this pause of the johnson and johnson vaccine?

These reports of blood clots -- though concerning -- are extremely rare -- only 6 known cases -- with roughly 6.8 million doses of the johnson and johnson vaccine administered in the u.s. so far -- that's fewer than one in a million -- the f-d-a- and c-d- c's call to press pause on j and j shots following reports of 6 people developing a rare yet severe type of blood clot from the vaccine "we're recommending this pause while we work together to fully understand these events and also so we can get information out to health care providers and vaccine recipients."

All six cases occurred among women between 18 and 48 -- and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination -- now -- the entire tri-state -- heeding that recommendation -- "we were told that we should expect this pause to be days to possibly a week but that it is likely not to be longer than that."

While no one will be getting it for the time being -- 6.8 million americans have already received the j and j shot -- and for some who are already vaccinated -- a handful a these cases -- isn't a cause for alarm -- "it's 6 people out of 6 million.

If you look at that introspectively toward anything from birth control to a lot of any other medications, it' a drop in the bucket."

But for others who may be concerned right now -- but federal health officials are stressing -- there's no need to panic -- "for people who got the vaccine more than a month ago, the risk to them is very low at this time.

For people who got the vaccine within the last couple of weeks, they should be aware to look for any symptoms."

Health experts say -- they know this development could increase vaccine hesitancy -- but both the pfizer and moderna vaccines are still viable -- and they urge everyone to keep their appointments if they have them -- "we are not seeing these clotting events with low platelet counts with the other two vaccines.

The cdc's advisory committee on immunization practices will meet to review data of these cases and consider next steps tomorrow -- reporting live --