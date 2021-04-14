Local health officials and residents react to pause of Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

This decision came after the CDC and FDA suggested pressing pause after reports of what's known as Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis, blood clots in the venous sinus part of the brain, along with thrombocytopenia, low blood platelet counts.

Hoosiers wanting the Johnson & Johnson-Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will have to wait after state health officials decided to temporarily halt the one shot dose.

This decision came after the c-d-c and f-d-a suggested pressing pause after reports of blood clots in some recipients...although the change of these side effects are extremely rare.how rare -- only six cases in nearly six poin seven million.fox 55 caleb saylor is live in downtown fort wayne tonight... caleb..

What did local health officials and some residents around the area have to say... the same issues that surrounded the astrazeneca vaccine in europe is now showing up in a few people who received the johnson and johnson covid vacc known ses of what as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or blood clots in the brain, have been found with both vaccines and now, just like the astrazeneca vaccine was paused in europe, the johnson and johnson vaccine has been paused here in indiana and several other states until more is known about the cause and people i spoke with the right it call.?

Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed blood clots in the brain and low blood platelet counts within two weeks of getting the johnson and johnson covid-19 vaccine the fda said today.

News of the j and j vaccine and issues surrounding it hasn't instilled confidence in some allen county "i think it came out way too soon without being discussed.

3 there's been a lot of side effects from it, so i think the just need to pull it and get it together" "i think if they have a little bit more time to sort of perfect their vaccination and make it so that it is even more than sixty four percent effective, plus all the other problems they're having, i think it would really stand to compete with the moderna and pfizer."

So far, those six cases have been found in roughly six point eight million people who received the one-shot dose.

Still indiana health officials have decided to pause distribution until more information is known.allen county health commissioner matthew sutter says these side affects wouldn't have been discovered in trials.

"this would not show up in any of the testing because it's so rare.

So, you can't find a one in a million adverse effect until you give more than a million doses."the current risk of any one person developing these symptoms is just below one in a million.

Compare that to up to 400 in a million women who develop the same blood clot problem from taking birth control pills, according to one study.

The rarity of these side effects is putting some people a little at ease "it's definitely a big factor that it's only six people out of seven million, but i mean six people is still six people.

If that was somebody in your family, i'm pretty sure you wouldn't appreciate it at all."

And sutter believes this was the right move until more information is discovered "i think it makes sense to pause and gather more information to make sure we have the whole picture before moving forward."

?this pause is only expected to last a few days and have minimal impacts on vaccinations here in allen county.

Doctor sutter says those sites that were going to be giving out the johnson and johnson shot here locally will be giving out the moderna shot because he says the state supply is just now reaching the more where there doses available than where to give them.in fort wayne, caleb saylor