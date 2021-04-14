THN Bloomington South

The season.... terre haute north had a home conference indiana game against bloomington south... third inning...panthers threatening but north's gage neece comes in relief and gets the patriots out of the jam... fourth inning....bloomington south with a shot to center...caden mason almost makes the great diving catch...but heads up play by the north centerfielder to get the ball in for the force out at second... but bloomington south just had to many weapons....the panthers came to hit tonight.....mason davis brings in a run with the single... bloomington south gets the better of this conference indiana contest, beating terre haute north 11-0