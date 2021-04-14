WEB EXTRA: Officer Evans Leaves Capitol

Capitol Police Officer William Evans laid in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday (4/13).
His family, President Biden, and members of Congress attended his funeral.
Officer Evans died in the line of duty earlier in April.
