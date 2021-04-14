Kaleb gillock ?

"* joins us now./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Its season before covid?

"*19 shut it down last year.

The pine island adapted bowling team had just two weeks of competition before having to end the season.

Kimt news three's sports mary peters caught up with the panthers to talk about the current season./// i like everything about bowling.

It's my favorite sport.

Seq 1 4 ?

"(nat sound?

" pine island adapted bowling team is back in action this year after having just a two week season last year due to covid?

"*19.

There's a common theme with this five athlete team ... my favorite part is i get to be with my friends because i might not be seeing them in a year because i'm graduating.

Seq 7 5 everything because i go to school with them.

Seq 2 4 for taren burkhart?

"* boeltz, his teammates are more than just his friends... they're his support system.

They're there to help you, support you.

Seq 13 3 ?

"(nat sound?

"( just lik with any other sport, practice makes perfect when it comes to bowling.

Alex said that he has seen his game improve over the years.

When i was younger, i was not very good at bowling, but then i just put myself to it and got good.

Seq 10 5 the standard format for meets is each athlete will bowl two games at a local bowling alley twice a week.

The scores are then put in a spreadsheet and counted to determine the placings.

One way to build excitment (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Bowling is a sanctioned sport with the minnesota state high school league, they will compete in the section tournament coming