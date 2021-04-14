11pm Mayor Proposed City Budget 04.13.2021

THE PLAN WOULD FUND HOUSING... THE COMMUNITY PARAMEDICINE PROGRAM...ROADS...PARKS AND MORE.

How mayor linda gorton describes her city budget proposal.

The plan would fund housing... the community paramedicine program...roads...p arks and more.

It would also addresses economic growth and job creation...and hire 6 new police officers...5 who would be neighborhood resource officers.

Gorton says the budget plan is what lexington needs as the end of the pandemic nears.

"i think that everybody will be able to look at this budget and find a place where they will benefit.

For the future.

Our future looks very good."

Gorton says the budget would be funded by four sources of revenue..not including a tax increase.

#########