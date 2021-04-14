11pm Laurel County Fatal Crash 04.13.2021

WE NOW KNOW THE NAME OF THE YOUNG MAN KILLED TODAY IN A WRECK IN LAUREL COUNTY.

according to the laurel county sheriff...24-year-old zachary turner from barbourville was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on kentucky 2-29 just after 12-30 this afternoon.

Investigators say a pickup ran off the road and flipped... killing turner.

