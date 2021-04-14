11PM KY Halts J&J Vaccine 04.13.2021

KENTUCKY IS FOLLOWING THE C-D-C AND F-D-A'S RECOMMENDATION TO TEMPORARILY STOP GIVING THE ONE DOSE JOHNSON & JOHNSON CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

Fs vo bullets:no johnson &amp; johnson vaccinations 'paused" source: cdc, fda - blood clots reported after va ... according to the c- d-c and f-d-a ... six women between the ages of 18 and 45 developed a rare and severe type of blood clot less than two weeks after getting the johnson and johnson vaccine.

One has died and another is in critical condition.

Nearly seven million doses of the one-shot vaccine have been administered in the u-s so far.

A c-d-c advisory committee is scheduled to meet tomorrow to discuss the next steps.

Governor beshear knows this may keep some people from getting vaccinated...especi ally if they were already skiddish...but is encouraging people to get the shots.

"absolutely need you to get that pfizer and moderna vaccine so we can hit our 2.5 million adult goal of vaccinations in kentucky but also so we can get towards herd immunity"