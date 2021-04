COVID: Suppliers struggle to procure liquid oxygen from manufacturers in Pune

As the second wave of COVID-19 hit India, demand of medical oxygen increased in Maharashtra's Pune.

The suppliers are facing difficulties in procuring the liquid oxygen from the manufacturers.

Maharashtra government on April 13 announced the imposition of Section 144 in the state from today in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra had reported 60,212 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.