‘Justice for Jo Jo’: Mother is looking to change Florida law, after the 2019 death of adult son

A Treasure Coast mother claims her son was denied emergency care at a local hospital.
It's a fight she's lost in the courts, but now Marcia Scheppler is battling in the Florida statehouse to change the law.
A Treasure Coast mother claims her son was denied emergency care at a local hospital.
It's a fight she's lost in the courts, but now Marcia Scheppler is battling in the Florida statehouse to change the law.
officer charged for wright's death
Billboard in Huntsville calls for mental health awareness