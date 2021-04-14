MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Milledgeville resident wants to bring awareness to a disease that took her husband in 2015.
Woman creates cookbook hoping to help others
Credit: WMGTDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Hundred.
Baldwin county has more than 38- hundred.
And laurens county has more than 36-hundred total cases.
A milledgeville resident is helping to bring awareness to a particular type of disease that impacted her life.
C1 3 b13 41 nbc's lizbeth gutierrez has more on her cookbook for a cause.
Debi crawford