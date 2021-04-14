COVID: Counters at Bhubaneswar Railway Station to keep a check on passengers

With the surge in COVID-19 cases, East Coast Railway and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation have set up six counters at Bhubaneswar Railway Station to check the passengers coming from other states.

Director of Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Chittaranjan Nayak said, "BMC and East Coast Railway have taken initiative for the people coming from other states who had not done RT PCR test within 72 hours and has not taken doses of COVID vaccine are being registered here and passengers having symptoms are sent for quarantine and are being tracked taking their details."