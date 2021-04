Kumbh 2021: Sadhus take part in 3rd 'Shahi Snan'

On the occasion of "Baisakhi Snan" in Kumbh, Niranjani Akhada sadhus took holy dip in river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on April 14.

Ghat was jam-packed, without paying heed to COVID SOPs.

Haridwar remains heavily crowded, despite surge in COVID-19 cases.