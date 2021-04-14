100 years on – why Mercedes-Maybach is the pinnacle of luxury and creative empowerment

To deliver the best of the best': this is the ambition expressed by Karl Maybach and his father, Wilhelm when they launched the Maybach 22/70 HP W 3 a century ago - seeding the Mercedes Maybach, one of the most unique and exclusive brands of cars today.

The philosophy that was expressed at the Berlin Motor Show that day has been at the core of the brand ever since.

Over the decades, as the royal family, world leaders, movie stars and sporting heroes traveled in Mercedes-Maybach, the double M logo denoted the pinnacle of technology and luxury.

It is the seal of passion and creative empowerment.