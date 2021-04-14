2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium Driving Video

The Toyota GR Supra has made a remarkable impact, affirming its status as a sports car in its purest form, designed and engineered for the joy of driving.

As the first global model to be developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing, it has drawn on Toyota’s sports car heritage while exploring new horizons of handling and performance.

Now the range is being extended in the UK for the first time with the established 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged engine being joined by a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo unit.

The new 2.0-litre engine widens GR Supra’s market appeal and, being lighter and more compact than the 3.0-litre unit, improves the car’s inertia characteristics and chassis balance for even sharper handling.

Where weight is concerned, the GR Supra 2.0 weighs 100kg less than its 3.0-litre equivalent, a saving that further strengthens the car’s dynamic performance.

The engine’s shorter length means its mass is located closer to the centre of the car, supporting an ideal front/rear balance and better inertia characteristics.