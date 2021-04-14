All-new Citroen C5 X Design Preview

Citroën has unveiled its new flagship, C5 X, which breathes new life into the large car segment with an original design that combines a saloon and an station wagon, an innovative proposition in the purest tradition of great Citroën cars.

This new model, available in both petrol and plug-in hybrid versions, expresses modernity, status and innovation, all of which are high expectations for customers in the large car as well as SUV segments.

C5 X breaks new ground with the World Première introduction of Citroën Advanced Comfort® active suspension, which further enhances the impression of travelling on a magic carpet, a sensation closely linked to the history of Citroën.

It is a real invitation to travel, with its lounge-like interior space offering the recognised comfort of Advanced Comfort seats and unparalleled roominess, particularly in row 2.

The boot, with a 545-litre capacity and meticulous workmanship, is ideally suited to the needs of station wagon customers.

The plug-in hybrid version, with ë-Comfort combined with driving in electric mode on a daily basis, enhances the feeling of serenity on board.