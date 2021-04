Bourses closed on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India and BSE Ltd (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) were closed on Wednesday on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also shut.

There was no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets either.

A day earlier, the BSE SandP Sensex closed 661 points or 1.35 per cent higher at 48,544 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 194 points or 1.36 per cent to 14,505.