COVID: 'Over 13,000 beds available in hospitals', says Delhi Health Minister

Amid surge in coronavirus cases in national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on April 14 informed that that there more than 13,000 and hospitals are admitting people from other states.

"Delhi government has increased beds to more than 13,000.

We are constantly increasing number of beds.

Delhi is having double the beds other states are having.

Delhi hospitals are admitting people from other states also," the Minister said.

"Delhi government app is not showing false data.

It takes time to get it updated.

People should check the app and call the hospital before going there, even phone numbers of the hospitals have been provided on the app," he added.