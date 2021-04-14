Olympics rings and mascot monuments unveiled to mark 100 days to Tokyo 2020

With 100 days until the Tokyo Olympics, a monument of the Games' symbol was unveiled.The Tokyo 2020 organising committee revealed the sign placed on Tokyo's mountain and a monument of the mascots of Tokyo's postponed Olympics also went on show to mark the milestone.The organisers and the IOC have been pushing on to host the Games despite surging cases of Covid-19, a myriad of scandals and overwhelming public opposition in Japan to holding the Games.Various polls suggest up to 80 per cent of Japanese want the Olympics cancelled or postponed.