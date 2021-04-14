Drive-through COVID testing facility launched in Ahmedabad

In a joint venture of Municipal Corporation and Neuberg Supratech, drive-through RT-PCR testing has been launched at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad on April 14 to ramp up COVID testing amid rising cases.

Those who came for the test, have to scan QR code.

After registration, their vehicles are allowed inside for testing.

Director of Neuberg Supratech Laboratory, Dr Sandip Shah said, "It's a joint venture and first time initiative in the country.

We are assumed to take around 5000-6000 samples through drive through testing and disposing off a car within 3 minutes.

We will provide reports within 36 hours.

It will help to contain COVID by limiting the rush."