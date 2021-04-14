CBSE class 10th exam cancelled, class 12th postponed: What will happen next?| Oneindia News

As India records biggest ever single-day spike in Covid cases, CBSE has cancelled class 10th exams and postponed the class 12th exam.

Class 10th Students will be evaluated on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams. Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting today to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation.

