CBSE Board Exams 2021 cancelled for Class 10; postponed for Class 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The result for Class 10 will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the board.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks will be given an opportunity to sit for exams when the situation is conducive.

The situation to conduct Class 12 Board exams will be reviewed on June 1.

Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted.

