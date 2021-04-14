Olympics rings and mascot monuments unveiled to mark 100 days to Tokyo 2020
PA - Press Association STUDIO
With 100 days until the Tokyo Olympics, a monument of the Games' symbol was unveiled.The Tokyo 2020 organising committee revealed..
With 100 days until the Tokyo Olympics, a monument of the Games' symbol was unveiled.The Tokyo 2020 organising committee revealed..
With 100 days until the start of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics, here's a chance to test how much you know about the Games' history.