Greater Lafayette leaders seeking community input for Phase-3 of Climate Action Plan

On the community.

They've just entered phase-three of the climate action plan.

This phase is all about community input.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the studio this morning to explain more, micah?

The climate action plan has been in the works since last september.

But this is the first time the community can now be involved.

The climate action plan is a partnership between the city of lafayette, west lafayette and tippecanoe county.

Phase one and phase two included appointing local leaders to oversee the plan.

But phase three is focused on the community's voice.

Leaders want people to identify areas that could use some environmentally- friendly improvements.

They're encouraging you to brain-storm some ideas for solutions.

This can be done individually or it can be a classroom project.

The west lafayette utility director says the cities and county want to do anything to get everyone involved.

A lot of times people feel like well 'nobody listens to me,' we want to listen.

We have a vision of what that future success looks like and i think together, we can establish goals and move towards that.

The cities will release an official way of submitting ideas this summer.

Over the next few months leaders will be conducting survey's, public meetings and targeting different demographics.

Phase-four will include looking over the ideas and seeing what works and what doesn't.

And the final phase, phase-five will be the implementation of the plan.

I'm reporting in studio, micah upshaw.

News 18.

