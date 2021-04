Covid vaccine passports: what can we learn from Israel?

Israel became the first country in the world to test vaccine passports when it announced the 'green pass' scheme in February.

The passes allow people who have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to return to restaurants, theatres and sport events.

With many countries planning to reopen after their vaccination campaigns, the Guardian's Jerusalem correspondent, Oliver Holmes, examines the lessons that could be learned from Israel's rollout