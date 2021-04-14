Mug Club: 4 Cs Café-to-Go hosting Chicken Noodle Casserole Dinner

You by holland farms bakeryand f cooking!?

They are having a chicken noodle casserole dinner on tuesday, april 27th.

The meal comes with peas and a roll.

The cost for members is $10.00.

Non-members pay $12.50.

For an extra $2.00, delivery is available within the rome city limits.

Pickup is from 4:00pm - 5:00pm on tuesday, april 27th.

Order your dinner by calling 315-337-8230.

Copper city community connection is on east locust street in rome.

This event is sponsored by the grand rehabilitation & nursingae to become a member of our morning mug club... just call or email us with that information listed right there on your screen.... a few areas of fog this morning give way to mostly sunny skies.

Clouds increase this afternoon, with an isolated shower possible this evening.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Cloudy with scattered showers