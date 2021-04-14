‘Russia has independent relations with India & Pakistan’: Roman Babushkin

Describing India as a "trusted partner", Russia on Wednesday said there were no divergences or misunderstandings between the two countries and that it has "limited cooperation" with Pakistan based on "independent" relations.

Deputy Chief of the Russian mission Roman Babushkin said Russia has independent ties with Pakistan and that it does not "target any relations against anyone".

"We believe that there is absolutely no reason to see that there are divergences or any misunderstandings between us.

It is not the case in Russia-India ties," he said.

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Wednesday said, "With regard to S-400 and the agreements both sides are committed to the agreed timelines and that the obligations in this contract be successfully fulfilled, as to my knowledge." Watch the full video for more details.