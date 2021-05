Mamata Banerjee meets families of those killed in Cooch Behar violence | Oneindia News

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met with the families of people who were killed during the fourth round of voting for the state assembly elections on April 10 in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar.

While an 18-year-old first time voter was shot dead by miscreants when he was standing in a queue to cast his vote, four others were killed in firing by central forces reportedly in self-defence on the same day.

