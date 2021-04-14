Efforts underway to control Rochester's goose population

Goose addling is when eggs fewer than 13 days old are taken from the nest and coated in oil to prevent them from hatching.

The eggs older than 14 days will hatch and live on.

The addling does not hurt the geese already here.

"they stay in that location where they're gonna get fed and they're not out forging for food that is healthy and plentiful out in the area.

There are issues with that.

It's just part of the overall strategy to get that healthy balance between the geese population and the rochester resident population."

Widman says a volunteer group stepped up to provide funding for part of the egg addling process.

The rest of it is being paid for by the parks and recreation department in collaboration with