Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham Deptford) signed her question to the Prime Minister, asking about sign language interpretation on Government press conferences.Then speaking her question, she asked: “If the Prime Minister doesn’t understand, imagine how those who rely on British Sign Language feel at his press briefings.“£2.6 million spent on the new press room, yet still no interpreter.“What message does he think this sends to disabled people?”Boris Johnson responded: “I’m grateful to the honourable lady and grateful for the way she has set out her question.“I will revert to her as soon as I can.”
MP queries lack of BSL interpreter at Downing Street press conferences
