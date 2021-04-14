MP queries lack of BSL interpreter at Downing Street press conferences

Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham Deptford) signed her question to the Prime Minister, asking about sign language interpretation on Government press conferences.Then speaking her question, she asked: “If the Prime Minister doesn’t understand, imagine how those who rely on British Sign Language feel at his press briefings.“£2.6 million spent on the new press room, yet still no interpreter.“What message does he think this sends to disabled people?”Boris Johnson responded: “I’m grateful to the honourable lady and grateful for the way she has set out her question.“I will revert to her as soon as I can.”