Rochester NAACP reacts to death of Daunte Wright

Wale Elegbede says full transparency and accountability are needed to help end systemic racism.

Thank you.

New for you on daybreak.

The rochester n?

"*double?

"*a?

"* speaking out about the fatal police shooting of 20?

"* year?

"*old daunte wright over the weekend in brooklyn center.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins sat down with the president and she joins us live with what he has to say.

Madelyne... what are you learning?

Brooke and tyler.

I'm learning that while the death of daunte wright and george floyd didn't happen here in the med city... the rochester naacp says it's our job as a community to make sure that it ?

"(never happens.

President wale elegbede tells me there's a systemic problem in america where african americans and people of color are targeted, treated unfairly and killed.

He says there are four big steps we can take that will begin putting a stop to these issues.

One ?

"*?

"* advance policies that require data collection for all police encounters.

Two ?

"*?

"* elimin racial profiling.

Three ?

"*?

*- increase support for community policing strategies.

And four ?

"*?

"* increase trust and pub safety by advancing effecting law enforcement practices.

Walegbede says this has been going on too long and we "we're really exhausted and we're done dying.

We're human beings, too.

We're men.

This is traumatizing our kids.

When we talk about public trust, we have a duty.

Law enforcement, city and council leadership, health care organizations, everybody, we have a responsibility."

Kim potter is the former brooklyn center police officer who fatally shot wright and she resigned tuesday afternoon.

Elegbede says he's hoping justice will eventually be served in this case.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt news 3.

Thank you madelyne.

Potter was a 26?

"*year veteran who the police chief says he believes she mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for