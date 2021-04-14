After fresh Covid restrictions in Maharashtra, migrants rush to return hometowns

Migrant workers across Mumbai are forming a beeline to return to their native states.

This comes after fresh Covid-19 restrictions were announced in Maharashtra.

Huge crowds were seen outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are heading back to our villages as new restrictions have been announced.

We were stranded the last time lockdown happened, what if same situation arises again,” a migrant said.

Railway authorities, however, said people travelling outside the city for summer vacation.

Both Central and Western Railway are allowing travellers who have booked tickets in advance.

Zonal railways are operating daily additional special outstation trains to North India.

Western Railway is also likely to operate a few special trains towards North India.

The financial capital is also witnessing queues at outstation bus stops.

Workers fear loss of jobs along with the trouble they went through during 2020 lockdown.