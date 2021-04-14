TMC is anti-Dalit: JP Nadda

During a public meeting at West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman, BJP chief JP Nadda pointed at CM Mamata Banerjeee for not commenting on 'anti-Dalit' statement by a TMC leader.

"Today is Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's 130th birth anniversary... Just now, a TMC leader used an offending word for Dalit brothers that I can't say here.

I am sad by seeing that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not yet condemned it.

This is TMC's anti-Dalit face and we should understand this," said JP Nadda.

TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan made controversial remarks against Dalits as she equated them with beggars.