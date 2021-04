'Hindu counter-polarisation for BJP rooted in...': Yashwant Deshmukh on WB polls

Halfway through the West Bengal elections, a controversy over Trinamool Congress' poll strategist Prashant Kishor's leaked chat caused a storm.

One of the statements made by Kishor, as released by BJP, involved a declaration that 'if there's a vote, it's for Hindus, for polarisation, and for Modi'.

Pollster Yashwant Deshmukh decodes this statement, and how political parties in India have used appeasement and polarisation politics to win votes.

