Kentucky Temporarily Stops J&J Vaccine

Details on how the J&J vaccine is being handled by the state of Kentucky, UK's Campus, and Lexington Fayette County Health Department.

The latest on the state's decision to temporarily stop Johnson & Johnson vaccinations 'paused" - blood clots reported after giving the one dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

It follows the latest recommendation from the c-d-c and the f-d-a..

Six women between the ages of 18 and 45 developed a rare and severe type of blood clot -- less than two weeks after getting the j- and-j vaccine... according to the c- d-c and the f-d-a..

One has died and another is in critical condition..

Nearly seven million doses of the one- shot vaccine have been administered in the u-s so far..

A c-d-c advisory committee is scheduled to meet today to discuss the next steps.

Governor beshear says he knows this may keep some people from getting vaccinated... especially those already hesitant..

But he's still encouraging people to get the shots.

"absolutely need you to get that pfizer and moderna vaccine so we can hit our 2.5 million adult goal of vaccinations in kentucky but also so we can get towards herd immunity" l3: abc 36 news white uk waiting on further guidance lexington the state says it has received 210- thousand doses of the johnson and johnson vaccine..

The university of kentucky -- which is currently giving the single-dose shot, is waiting for more details and direction.

L3: abc 36 news white jay blanton public relations, university of kentucky we'll also continue to partner with our state and health department at the state level as to how to move forward and well evaluate " l3: abc 36 news white uk waiting on further guidance lexington in the meantime, u-k -- one of the major sites for the j-and-j vaccine trial -- says vaccines will continue to be administered to those who are scheduled for appointments using the pfizer two- shot vaccine..

Gdk fs vo bullets:no lfchd on vaccination clinic friday source: lexington-fayette county health dept.

Dec ... as for the lexington fayette county health department, a decision about its' johnson & johnson vaccination clinic on friday -- will be made after the federal review this afternoon..

According to the health department, any changes to the clinic will be reported directly to anyone with an appointment -- and also updated on its' website and social media accounts..

If you are interested in receiving the two- dose moderna vaccine, the department has limited appointments available today -- at a special clinic..

The vaccine is free and open to those 18 and older who live or work in lexington..

You need to make an appointment, walk-