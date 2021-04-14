Funeral for Morehead Officer

MOREHEAD STATE AND THE LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMUNITY WILL GATHER AGAIN TODAY TO HONOR CAMPUS POLICE DETECTIVE MIKE MARTIN..

Quote:funeral services today for mike martin visitation: 11 a.m.

Until 1 p.m.

..

Northcutt and ... morehead state and the law enforcement community will gather again today to honor campus police detective mike martin..

The mount sterling native died last thursday at the age of 58..

Visitation continues today at 11 a-m at northcutt and son home for funerals in morehead..

A celebration of life service will follow at one p-m at the camargo church of god in mt.

Sterling..

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church..

Martin led a life of service... beginning his law enforcement career in 1985...which included working for kentucky state police.

L3: traffic alert