COVID blues: Maha govt's restrictions hampering daily wagers of film industry

Amid increasing COVID-19 cases in state, Maharashtra government on April 13 announced a series of strict restrictions in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144.

Bollywood industry is also feeling the heat.

According to All Indian Cine Workers Association president, the industry is bearing loses as spot boys and other daily wagers have returned to their hometown due to no work.

"We support lockdown, but there has to be a way for us.

Government talks about others but not daily wagers in our industry," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 13 announced a series of strict restrictions in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases but said he will not term the new restrictions as "lockdown".