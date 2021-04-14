Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says red background at Old Trafford has affected home form

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United’s patchy home form is partly down to the fact his players were unable to see each other clearly due to the red stadium wrap at Old Trafford.Tuesday marked 25 years to the day since Sir Alex Ferguson famously ordered his players to change from their grey kit to a blue-and-white strip midway through a 3-1 loss at Southampton.Solskjaer joined United the season after the Dell debacle and raised the issue of spotting players ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Granada at an empty Old Trafford.